Man, 50, taken to hospital after car catches fire on PIE

The accident involved a car that skidded on the PIE towards Changi Airport after Pasir Laba Road. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital when his car caught fire after an accident on Sunday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that skidded on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport after Pasir Laba Road, in Jurong, at 4.40pm.

A widely circulated video of the aftermath of the accident shows a BMW burning on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the fire was put out using two dry powder extinguishers and a hose reel, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The car driver was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

