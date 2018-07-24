Man, 49, suffers head injuries after fall from height at Tampines HDB block

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man fell from the fifth floor of a Housing Board flat in Tampines on Monday evening (July 23), with a tree reportedly breaking his fall.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at Block 299B Tampines Street 22 at about 5.30pm.

The man was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, they said.

He is believed to have suffered injuries on his head.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported on Tuesday that a resident living on the second floor had heard a loud noise at the time.

The resident, a 65-year-old housewife who wanted to be known only as Siti, said that she rushed to the window and saw that a small tree had snapped.

A man was lying on the ground motionless next to the tree, she said.

Shocked, she quickly called the police.

She added that before emergency officers arrived, a man who appeared to be in his 70s was seen doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man.

"Most people would be too shocked to do anything in such a situation so I thought the uncle who stepped forward to help was very brave," she said.

Police investigations are ongoing.