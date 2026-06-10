Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Punggol that left car flipped on side

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The Straits Times saw a black car flipped on its side at the junction. The road divider was damaged and a traffic light pole was seen on the ground.

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old man has been arrested for drink driving after the car he was driving was involved in an accident in Punggol on June 9.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Edgefield Plains and Punggol Drive at around 8.15pm on June 9.

The police added that the accident involved two cars and that one of the drivers was arrested. No injuries were reported.

One person was assessed for minor injuries by the SCDF, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

At around 8.30pm, The Straits Times saw a black car flipped on its side at the junction. An ambulance and fire engine were also at the scene.

A black car was seen on its side and surrounded by SCDF personnel. ST PHOTO: LETITIA CHEN

The road divider was damaged and a traffic light pole was seen on the ground.

Footage posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed passers-by trying to break the windshield of the flipped car.

Police investigations are ongoing.