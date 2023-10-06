Man, 29, arrested for allegedly throwing bicycle, microwave and TV from HDB flat in Punggol

SINGAPORE – In an extreme case of high-rise littering, a 29-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly throwing a bicycle, microwave and television out of his HDB flat window.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 223A Sumang Lane in Punggol at about 5am on Friday. The suspect was arrested for the offence of a rash act.

The police said there were no injuries.

A resident of the block, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, said he woke up to crashing sounds at about 5am on Friday.

The 37-year-old security guard said: “I heard the sound of glass shattering and immediately felt something was amiss. From my kitchen window, I saw a bicycle and some glass bottles being hurled out of a flat.”

Mr Tan saw the suspect being handcuffed and led away by the police but did not recognise his neighbour.

Mr Tan, who has being living at Block 223A Sumang Lane for nearly three years, said: “Every day, people throw animal waste and bloody sanitary pads down. I have seen my neighbours doing it.”

He said a guitar was thrown out in July 2023.

He added that students frequently pass by the block on their way to school and a boy in uniform was once hit by falling scat.

Chinese language daily Shin Min Daily News reported in May 2023 about the rampant high-rise littering problem at this same Housing Block estate, which houses rental flats.

An overturned shopping trolley was among the litter found at the foot of the block, reported Shin Min.

Mr Tan said he plans to move out of the block soon.