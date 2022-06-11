Man arrested for suspected drink driving in CTE accident

The accident involved a car and a lorry, which ended up flipped on its side, on the CTE. PHOTO: ST READER
Updated
Published
52 min ago

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for suspected drink driving and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, the police said on Saturday (June 11).

The 27-year-old driver was involved in an accident involving a car and a lorry on the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway after the Braddell Road exit.

The police were alerted to the accident at 6.09am on Saturday.

Two female car passengers, aged 25 and 48, and a 40-year-old male lorry driver were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital conscious.

The two women were found trapped in the car, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

One was in the rear passenger seat while the other was in the front passenger seat.

SCDF personnel freed them with hydraulic rescue equipment.

In two Facebook videos posted on Saturday, a lorry flipped on its side can be seen at the side of the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Nicoll Highway accident: One cyclist out of ICU, two others discharged; car driver arrested
2 crashes on PIE in close succession: Man arrested for suspected drink driving

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top