Man arrested for suspected drink driving in CTE accident

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested for suspected drink driving and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, the police said on Saturday (June 11).

The 27-year-old driver was involved in an accident involving a car and a lorry on the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway after the Braddell Road exit.

The police were alerted to the accident at 6.09am on Saturday.

Two female car passengers, aged 25 and 48, and a 40-year-old male lorry driver were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital conscious.

The two women were found trapped in the car, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

One was in the rear passenger seat while the other was in the front passenger seat.

SCDF personnel freed them with hydraulic rescue equipment.

In two Facebook videos posted on Saturday, a lorry flipped on its side can be seen at the side of the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.