Driver, 23, taken to hospital after car knocks down lamp post, crosses divider along PIE slip road

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on the evening of Jan 6.

In a 47-second video of the accident posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV, a GetGo car is seen travelling on a road when it hits the divider before ending up on another slip road.

It also hits a lamp post, which falls on the same side of the road the vehicle ends up on.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along PIE towards Changi Airport, at the slip road into Kallang Way, at about 9.20pm on Jan 6.

A 23-year-old male driver was taken to the hospital conscious and is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, said one person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted GetGo for more information.

