Man arrested over alleged misuse of 14,000 Mediacorp meconnect accounts

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in compromising Mediacorp’s meconnect accounts.

The police said in a statement on Monday that 14,000 meconnect accounts were reported as being compromised on Feb 22.

National broadcaster Mediacorp put out a statement on Feb 23, saying that users had to reset their passwords after their accounts were accessed by an unidentified external party.

It said that login credentials for the accounts – which are used to access Mediacorp services such as online streaming platform meWatch – were not leaked from the system, and “further investigations did not reveal any evidence that users’ personal data had been misused or disclosed to the public”.

Payment information had not been compromised either, it added.

Mediacorp informed all affected account holders about the matter and reset their passwords. It also filed a police report and informed regulators.

Following investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department managed to identify the man and subsequently arrested him on March 9.

The suspect is currently assisting with investigations for facilitating unauthorised access to computer material.

The offence of unauthorised access to computer material carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.