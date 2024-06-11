Man, 22, arrested for drink driving after accident involving two cars and van in Yishun

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing hurt, after an accident involving two cars and a van in Yishun on the morning of June 11.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Avenue 6 at 6am.

Photos of the aftermath posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page show a white van turned on its side and a red car beside it.

Three police vehicles and an ambulance can be seen in the background.

A 38-year-old male car passenger, a 60-year-old male van driver, and his 58-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to the hospital, said the police.

According to SCDF, they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The SCDF added that another person was assessed for minor injuries, but the person declined to be taken to the hospital.

In a separate incident later on the same day, two people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi.

The accident occurred before the Thomson Road exit and involved two cars, a truck and a motorcycle.

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at about 1pm.

In a video of the scene after the incident, posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page, an overturned car can be seen near a road barrier. A Sembcorp truck and a car with a damaged rear are also seen close by.

Two men – a 52-year-old car driver and a 22-year-old rider – were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Another driver, a 35-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing, said the police.