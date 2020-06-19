Coronavirus pandemic

Malls, shops gear up to ensure safety measures and crowd control

Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off. An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead
Staff at an Aldo store in VivoCity mall preparing goods for sale yesterday, ahead of stores reopening today.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off. An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead
An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead of the start of phase two today, when retail stores will be allowed to reopen. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off. An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead
Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off. An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead
An employee cleaning and arranging chairs at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet in Bugis Plus mall yesterday. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Seats at Our Tampines Hub Hawker Centre marked out yesterday with red tape to ensure safe distancing. Dining in will be allowed from today, as phase two kicks off. An employee at a store in Junction 8 in Bishan arranging products on Wednesday, ahead
A LiHO bubble tea shop employee pasting safe distancing stickers on the floor yesterday to show customers where to stand while queueing for drinks at the Suntec City outlet. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Published
42 min ago

Moves include floor markings to indicate safe distancing to regular cleaning of high touch points

melheng@sph.com.sg

While many shoppers may be cautious about heading out today - the first day of phase two of the economy's re-opening - shopping malls and their operators are going all out to ensure everything is safe and ready.

At CapitaLand malls, such as Ion Orchard and Bukit Panjang Plaza, directional signs for shoppers coming from train stations are up while floor markings and poles for queues are being set up at entrances to manage human traffic and space out the queues.

At Nex mall, more employees will be deployed at entrances to manage the anticipated increase in shoppers and ensure those in line to enter the mall stay at least 1m apart.

It will open just five of its 28 entrances but is prepared to open more if needed, said its spokesman.

Shopping mall Paragon will have regular public announcements reminding shoppers to maintain a safe distance.

These measures are on top of other safe distancing steps retail establishments have to implement, including limiting customer numbers, using the SafeEntry check-in system and making sure common areas are cleaned regularly.

A spokesman for mall operator Frasers Property Retail said it is looking into opening additional entry and exit points for "a smoother and more efficient flow of traffic if and where necessary".

This will prevent snaking queues from forming at any entrance, added the company which runs malls such as Causeway Point and Northpoint City.

More manpower will be deployed to manage the anticipated crowd and queues, it added.

At each entrance, its malls will have digital point-of-entry terminals so as to track how many shoppers are in the building at any one time.

Government safe distancing guidelines require malls and large standalone stores with a gross floor area (GFA) bigger than 930 sq m to comply with the occupancy limit of one person per 10 sq m of GFA.

Retailers too are taking steps to make people feel safe while shopping. Electronics giant Gain City has installed ultraviolet light strips in the air-conditioning units in all its 14 stores to sterilise the circulating air.

At department store Robinsons, customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods to reduce contact between shoppers and staff.

Regularly cleaned cash trays will be available at all cashier points for cash payments. Cosmetics and fragrance testers will be removed from beauty counters.

The store is also looking at using ultraviolet lamps that produce ozone to help reduce airborne micro-organisms.

Regular cleaning and the sanitising of high touch point areas, such as baskets and interactive hardware like iPads, will be the norm.

At cosmetics store TheFaceShop, high touch point areas will be cleaned every three to four hours and shopping baskets will be sanitised after each use.

Shoppers will be reminded to wear face masks and adhere to safety measures.

The spokesman for Frasers Property Retail said: "As we welcome the community back into our malls, we urge all mall visitors to be socially responsible, practice good hygiene and follow safe management principle."

Meanwhile, Temasek Foundation said vertical plastic table shields to separate diners would be installed, from yesterday, at selected Kopitiam and Food Junction foodcourts.

It has partnered CapitaLand and the National Transport Workers Union to pilot the transparent table-top separators at over 500 dining tables in participating outlets.

The shields have been treated with a self-disinfecting anti-microbial coating that lasts for three months.

Temasek Foundation will also team up with local coffee chain Ya Kun to explore how table-top separators can work in small cafes.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2020, with the headline 'Malls, shops gear up to ensure safety measures and crowd control'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content