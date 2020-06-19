Malls, shops gear up to ensure safety measures and crowd control

While many shoppers may be cautious about heading out today - the first day of phase two of the economy's re-opening - shopping malls and their operators are going all out to ensure everything is safe and ready.

At CapitaLand malls, such as Ion Orchard and Bukit Panjang Plaza, directional signs for shoppers coming from train stations are up while floor markings and poles for queues are being set up at entrances to manage human traffic and space out the queues.

At Nex mall, more employees will be deployed at entrances to manage the anticipated increase in shoppers and ensure those in line to enter the mall stay at least 1m apart.

It will open just five of its 28 entrances but is prepared to open more if needed, said its spokesman.

Shopping mall Paragon will have regular public announcements reminding shoppers to maintain a safe distance.

These measures are on top of other safe distancing steps retail establishments have to implement, including limiting customer numbers, using the SafeEntry check-in system and making sure common areas are cleaned regularly.

A spokesman for mall operator Frasers Property Retail said it is looking into opening additional entry and exit points for "a smoother and more efficient flow of traffic if and where necessary".

This will prevent snaking queues from forming at any entrance, added the company which runs malls such as Causeway Point and Northpoint City.

More manpower will be deployed to manage the anticipated crowd and queues, it added.

At each entrance, its malls will have digital point-of-entry terminals so as to track how many shoppers are in the building at any one time.

Government safe distancing guidelines require malls and large standalone stores with a gross floor area (GFA) bigger than 930 sq m to comply with the occupancy limit of one person per 10 sq m of GFA.

Retailers too are taking steps to make people feel safe while shopping. Electronics giant Gain City has installed ultraviolet light strips in the air-conditioning units in all its 14 stores to sterilise the circulating air.

At department store Robinsons, customers will be encouraged to use contactless payment methods to reduce contact between shoppers and staff.

Regularly cleaned cash trays will be available at all cashier points for cash payments. Cosmetics and fragrance testers will be removed from beauty counters.

The store is also looking at using ultraviolet lamps that produce ozone to help reduce airborne micro-organisms.

Regular cleaning and the sanitising of high touch point areas, such as baskets and interactive hardware like iPads, will be the norm.

At cosmetics store TheFaceShop, high touch point areas will be cleaned every three to four hours and shopping baskets will be sanitised after each use.

Shoppers will be reminded to wear face masks and adhere to safety measures.

The spokesman for Frasers Property Retail said: "As we welcome the community back into our malls, we urge all mall visitors to be socially responsible, practice good hygiene and follow safe management principle."

Meanwhile, Temasek Foundation said vertical plastic table shields to separate diners would be installed, from yesterday, at selected Kopitiam and Food Junction foodcourts.

It has partnered CapitaLand and the National Transport Workers Union to pilot the transparent table-top separators at over 500 dining tables in participating outlets.

The shields have been treated with a self-disinfecting anti-microbial coating that lasts for three months.

Temasek Foundation will also team up with local coffee chain Ya Kun to explore how table-top separators can work in small cafes.