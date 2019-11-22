Liang Court has seen better days, but some shops unsure of next move

Walking through the upper floors of shopping complex Liang Court, one might think that the building has been abandoned.

Boarded-up stores and bare units make up most of the top three levels of the mall.

The first level, which accounts for most of the foot traffic, is occupied mainly by restaurants and large chains such as Starbucks and Uniqlo. But even here, there are at least three empty units.

The mixed-use complex, which was opened more than three decades ago, has seen better days.

When The Straits Times visited the mall yesterday afternoon, most of the customers seemed to be there only for lunch at one of the few Japanese eateries.

Japanese supermarket Meidi-Ya, which occupies a large area in the mall's basement, was also a draw for loyal customers.

Regulars at the quiet mall had varying reactions to the news that Liang Court would soon be re-developed. Housewife Devy Farial, 50, who has shopped at Meidi-Ya for the past five years, said she will miss the well-stocked Japanese supermarket.

"I have been to the Meidi-Ya outlet at Great World City, but it is smaller than the one here. I feel there is less variety there also, so I will miss this place," she said.

Assistant manager Emily Chua, 32, who works nearby and occasionally visits the mall for lunch, said she is glad that the ageing mall will be getting a makeover.

"It will be nice to have new shops and restaurants to try out. And the mall is already quite old and so empty since many stores have moved out. So, I think a renovation will be good," she said.

While a transformation might give Liang Court and its surroun-ding area a boost, many tenants at the mall are at a loss on what to do next.

Some said they still have regular clients at Liang Court, and finding a different location will be difficult in the current retail climate, where rental rates are high.

Several tenants told The Straits Times that they were told to vacate the mall by March.

Shop owner Mr Tang, who declined to disclose his first name, said many of his regular customers have been asking him where he will be moving to.

"But honestly, I don't know yet. Other malls have approached me to take up a unit with them, but the units are too big and rent is too high. I am not sure what I will do when this mall closes," he said.

Mr Tang, whose only store has been at Liang Court for seven years, said business has dropped by about 30 per cent in the past year.

"It is a pity to have to leave. But so many other stores have closed already, I guess it was inevitable," he said.