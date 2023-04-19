Maliki explores cooperation in tourism, education during 5-day working visit to Kelantan and Terengganu

SINGAPORE – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman discussed issues like economic growth and ways in which Singapore could contribute during an audience with Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on Wednesday.

He also talked about areas of cooperation between the Republic and Terengganu, including tourism, agritech, as well as people-to-people exchanges in meetings with Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar the same day.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, was in Terengganu as part of a five-day visit to the north-eastern Malaysian state and neighbouring Kelantan between April 15 and April 19.

His visit is part of efforts to strengthen longstanding ties with Malaysian states and explore new areas of cooperation, said the Foreign Ministry (MFA) in a statement on April 15.

In Kelantan, Dr Maliki met Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and his wife, whom he hosted last year in Singapore.

He spent two days in Kelantan, during which he broke fast with officials, and held meetings with Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub and United Malays National Organisation secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi, among others.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education, said Singapore is keen to step up ties with Kelantan.

He said: “I had very good discussions on potential cooperation in education, including exchanges between our students, investments, human resource and infrastructure development, urban planning, and agriculture.”