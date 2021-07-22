St Joseph’s Institution student taken to hospital after falling from height in school

SINGAPORE - A St Joseph's Institution (SJI) student fell from a height in school on Thursday (July 22).

The student, believed to be in Secondary 3, was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, the police said.

The police said they received a call at 11.39am for assistance at the school, located at 38 Malcolm Road, as a male teenager had fallen from a height.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also activated, and took the boy to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

In a statement on Thursday, SJI said the school was notified that a boy had fallen from height at a common area after recess and called an ambulance.

“The boy was conscious when he was sent to the hospital and his parents have been contacted and are now with him at the hospital. The boy has received medical treatment and is warded for monitoring," said SJI.

It added that since police investigations are ongoing, it could not provide more details.

“We seek your understanding and cooperation to not speculate or share any source of information to respect the privacy of the injured student and his family,” the school said.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians on Thursday, the principal of SJI, Reverend Father Dr Adrian Danker, said SJI's pastoral team and counsellors have attended to the students who witnessed the incident.

Parents are understandably concerned about their children's well-being in view of this incident, added Dr Danker. He urged parents to monitor if their children may be in distress.

"We ask for your cooperation to look out for your child. Please inform his or her (form tutors) if you observe that your child may be in distress or in need of any emotional or psychological support," he wrote.

The school will continue to care for its students and support them "during this trying time and the additional safe management measures", he added.

The Straits Times has contacted SJI for comment.

Getting help

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Mental well-being

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours)

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800