Male nurse who filmed colleague showering in hospital jailed for 9 weeks

SINGAPORE - A nurse who filmed his female colleague showering in a unisex staff toilet at a hospital has been jailed for nine weeks.

Tony Siok Yi Tao, 26, had filmed the nurse when he was alone with her in the changing room on July 15 this year .

He was sentenced on Friday (Oct 30), after pleading guilty to one voyeurism charge, with another similar charge taken into account during sentencing.

The hospital cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Stephanie Koh told the court that the incident had happened at about 1.50pm, and Siok had known the identity of his victim before he filmed her.

He had entered the changing room while the victim was showering, and had asked another colleague who was in the shower, she said.

"After the colleague left the changing room, and realising that he was alone, the accused took the opportunity to hold the mobile phone into the victim's cubicle intending to take a video of her showering," said DPP Koh.

He was trying to angle his phone to get a "better view" of the victim, when shediscovered the phone and shouted.

The victim subsequently used her clothes to cover the gap between the cubicle door and floor, and messaged a female colleague who told her that only Siok was in the changing room at the time.

Siok fled the changing room, but cameback to "admit his wrongdoing to the victim as he felt guilty", said DPP Koh.

He deleted the video before he approached the victim to apologise, and he assured her that he did not "capture anything", said DPP Koh, even though he knew that he had captured a short video clip of the victim's left shoulder, left thigh and her covering her chest and groin with her hands.

Siok admitted during investigations that he had also performed a similar act on anoccasion in December last year. Court documents did not state the identity of the victim.

In mitigation, Siok, who was unrepresented, said the lie that he had not filmed anything was a "white lie", as he did not want to cause the victim further harm.

"If I had wanted to shirk responsibility, I would not have admitted my wrongdoing," said Siok.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the hospital said Siok's employment has been terminated, and it will continue to support the victim.

For his act of voyeurism, Siok could have been jailed for up to two years, fined and caned.