Male motorcyclist, 32, dies after accident in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man died following an accident involving his motorcycle and a car in Tuas on Friday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas South Street 2 and Tuas South Avenue 5 at around 5.15pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police.

A 30-year-old man, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, was conscious when taken to the hospital.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of Singapore roads accident.com, a man wearing a dark blue helmet is seen crouching by a traffic light. Another man with a grey helmet is lying motionless next to him.

The black storage box on the back of the motorcycle appears to be damaged, with its parts scattered across the road, along with what appears to be boxes of cigarettes.

A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.