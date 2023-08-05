Male motorcyclist, 32, dies after accident in Tuas

The accident occurred at the junction of Tuas South Street 2 and Tuas South Avenue 5 on Aug 4. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
24 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man died following an accident involving his motorcycle and a car in Tuas on Friday.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas South Street 2 and Tuas South Avenue 5 at around 5.15pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police.

A 30-year-old man, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, was conscious when taken to the hospital.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of Singapore roads accident.com, a man wearing a dark blue helmet is seen crouching by a traffic light. Another man with a grey helmet is lying motionless next to him.

The black storage box on the back of the motorcycle appears to be damaged, with its parts scattered across the road, along with what appears to be boxes of cigarettes.

A 48-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested in relation to the case. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Motorcycle fatalities jump in first quarter of 2023
Murali calls for safety features like collision warning to be mandated for vehicles in S’pore

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top