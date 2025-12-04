Motorcyclist, 28, taken to hospital after accident along PIE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital unconscious after an accident on the PlE on the morning of Dec 3.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along the expressway, in the direction of Changi Airport , at around 6.40am .

On Dec 4 , the police said it is believed that the rider had “skidded along (the) PlE towards Changi slip road into Lorong 2 Toa Payoh”.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.