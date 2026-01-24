Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Passers-by were seen helping to move the 36-year-old victim to a nearby grass patch after a hit-and-run accident in Jurong.

SINGAPORE – A 44-year-old man, who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Jurong, was arrested on Jan 24 on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

The police had been searching for the driver in the Jan 23 accident that involved his car and a 36-year-old female pedestrian in Jurong West Avenue 4 towards Jurong West Avenue 2.

The driver was not present when the police arrived at the accident site after being alerted at around 7.25am, the police said. The woman was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she later died.

Passers-by were seen on the morning of Jan 23 helping to move the victim to a nearby grass patch after the car sped off from the scene.