Malays/Muslims must come together to support one another: Masagos

The Malay/Muslim community here must strengthen partnerships to better support its needs, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli as he urged community organisations to explore new ways to collaborate and groom the next generation of leaders.

The Government will help by making resources such as leadership training more readily available to these organisations. It will also shorten the funding application process for some programmes from 12 weeks to four.

The funding from self-help group Mendaki's Community Leaders' Forum (CLF) will be open to organisations working on projects aligned with the Government's M3 programme, which is a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

"We need to come together, more than ever, to support one another and strengthen partnerships within the community. We are living in an ever-changing world, and we must be prepared for the future,"said Mr Masagos yesterday.

He was speaking at his annual Hari Raya get-together for more than 100 community and religious leaders, which was held virtually for the second year via video-conferencing platform Zoom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By responding with unity and compassion to disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Masagos said, the Malay/Muslim community here has demonstrated how it is resilient and helps uplift its members.

He highlighted how the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS) and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce launched training and assistance programmes for entrepreneurs to help women whose jobs were affected by Covid-19, as well as how PPIS and non-profit group AMP Singapore provided financial support to needy families. He noted that Malay/Muslim organisations can seek funding via the CLF to organise such programmes.

Mendaki is reviewing its application process to make it simpler and more streamlined, including shortening the application process period. "This will give MMOs (Malay/ Muslim organisations) more time to implement the programmes," said Mr Masagos.

The CLF, which was set up in 2003, supports programmes that address community issues and gives about $2.6 million in funding yearly. In the past three years, 225 CLF programmes have been implemented by 92 of its partners.

The minister introduced a new programme, Tunas Bersama M3, which aims to nurture the next generation of Malay/Muslim leaders by equipping them with knowledge, skills and networks to lead the community and their organisations.

These leaders, aged 45 and below, will attend programmes such as networking sessions, capacity-building sessions on governance and leadership, and conversations with government leaders.

More details will be given later, said Mr Masagos, who noted that the programme will be supported by Mendaki through its CLF.

Touching on the current Covid-19 situation, he said that while he understood that many in the community felt disheartened by restrictions on social gatherings that disrupted Hari Raya festivities, he was also grateful that Muslims here were working together with fellow Singaporeans to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Masagos made special mention of how the community should keep its thoughts and prayers with families who have lost loved ones in the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza, as well as those who have been injured and displaced.

"It is a reminder that we need to protect the harmony we have painstakingly built in Singapore over many years, even as we continue to pray for security and peace for those living in regions of conflict. Once broken, our harmony may never be replaced."

He said that the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is organising a fund-raising effort to provide aid for communities affected by the recent developments in Gaza, and encouraged community members to donate.

"If our hearts go out to the casualties of this humanitarian crisis and their families, let us make meaningful contributions that will help them to rebuild their lives."