Malaysia's new armed forces chief reaffirms bilateral ties in meeting with Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - The new chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) called on Singapore's Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Monday (Feb 10).

General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, who was appointed to MAF chief this year, is on his introductory visit to Singapore until Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Monday.

At a meeting at Mindef, the Malaysian general and Dr Ng reaffirmed the two countries' longstanding bilateral defence ties and discussed ways the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and MAF could strengthen cooperation to tackle common security challenges in the region.

As part of his programme, Gen Affendi also visited the 2nd People's Defence Force at Clementi Camp, where he observed a Peace-Time Contingency Operations demonstration.

He also viewed a static display of army assets and weapon systems, and went on a familiarisation ride on the armoured Peacekeeper Protected Response Vehicle.

On Tuesday, he is expected to view aerial and static displays and tour the booths at the Singapore Airshow 2020 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

He will also visit Changi Naval Base in the afternoon, where he will be hosted at the Information Fusion Centre and aboard a Formidable-class frigate, the RSS Supreme.

Mindef said Gen Affendi's visit "underscores the longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia".

"The SAF and the MAF interact regularly through a wide range of activities, including bilateral exercises, visits and exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)/ADMM-Plus," said the ministry.

Related Story Military leaders from four littoral states meet to tackle spike in robberies in Singapore Strait

"These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and professional ties between personnel of both armed forces."