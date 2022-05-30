Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is set to arrive in Singapore on a four-day visit from Tuesday (May 31) and will meet several ministers here.

Mr Khairy, the 71st Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, among other ministers, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday.

Mr Khairy, 46, will speak at the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit, and have discussions with officials from the Ministry of Health, Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and Government Technology Agency.

He will also visit a waste water testing facility and speak at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Fellows for the exchange programme, which began in 1991, are chosen for their proven track record and potential to contribute to their nation's development and promote relations with Singapore.

Past fellows include Dr Nguyen Thien Nhan, the former secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.