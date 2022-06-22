Malaysia's Deputy King meets PM Lee, Vivian for tea during visit to S'pore

SINGAPORE - Malaysia's Deputy King and Sultan of Perak is visiting Singapore from Tuesday (June 21) to Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Sultan Nazrin Shah will have meetings with PM Lee and other ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, PM Lee posted on Facebook a photo of himself with Sultan Nazrin, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the president of the Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council of Perak, Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

He said in the post that he had "a good catch-up with the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia and Sultan of Perak Nazrin Shah over tea" on Tuesday.

"We last met in 2019, when Tuanku (His Majesty) visited Singapore for the Universiti Malaya-NUS Golf Tournament," PM Lee said.

"Glad we could meet face to face again now that borders have reopened."

PM Lee added that he and Sultan Nazrin had discussed regional developments and areas where Singapore and Perak can strengthen cooperation.

"Look forward to building stronger ties between Singapore and Malaysia, including Perak. I wish Sultan Nazrin a fruitful stay in Singapore!" PM Lee said.

Other ministers scheduled to meet the Deputy King include Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong; Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean; Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong; Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu; Education Minister Chan Chun Sing; Social and Family Development Minister and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli; National Development Minister Desmond Lee; and Culture, Community and Youth Minister and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

Sultan Nazrin will also receive a briefing on the Singapore Green Plan 2030.