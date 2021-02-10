Deported

Malaysian wanted to fight for ISIS

  • Published
    1 hour ago

A Malaysian working here as a cleaner planned to travel to Syria with his Singapore wife to fight for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group. Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam, 33, has been arrested and deported, said the Internal Security Department. His wife, a 34-year-old part-time freelance religious teacher, has been placed on a restriction order for two years.

