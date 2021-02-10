A Malaysian working here as a cleaner planned to travel to Syria with his Singapore wife to fight for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group. Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam, 33, has been arrested and deported, said the Internal Security Department. His wife, a 34-year-old part-time freelance religious teacher, has been placed on a restriction order for two years.
Deported
Malaysian wanted to fight for ISIS
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2021, with the headline 'Malaysian wanted to fight for ISIS'. Subscribe