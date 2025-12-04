Malaysian PM Anwar arrives in Singapore for Leaders’ Retreat, will meet PM Wong this afternoon

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre, left) and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Dec 4, after Datuk Seri Anwar's arrival in the Republic.

SINGAPORE – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat .

Datuk Seri Anwar said in a Facebook post on Dec 4 that he had safely arrived in Singapore to kick off the retreat, and that the annual meeting is an important platform for the leaders of both countries to enhance cooperation.

Writing in Malay, he added that he is confident that closer and stronger diplomatic relations with Singapore – a close neighbour and “an Asean friend” – will benefit the citizens of both countries.

In his post, he included photos taken upon his arrival with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two countries are set to collaborate more in areas like health and the fight against illicit drugs.

PM Wong will host Mr Anwar to lunch, after which their delegations will meet. The retreat is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

They will witness the exchange of the agreements for deeper collaboration in the three areas, which will “broaden bilateral cooperation and increase the exchanges between both sides”, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Dec 3.