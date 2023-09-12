Malaysian PM Anwar and wife to visit Singapore on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Singapore on Wednesday to speak at an international summit.

During Datuk Seri Anwar’s visit to Singapore, he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, will be hosted to tea by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee.

Mr Anwar, who is also Malaysia’s Minister of Finance, will speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Other notable speakers at the three-day summit include Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Academy award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan and Mr Zak Brown, chief executive officer of McLaren Racing.

The Milken Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life.

With a focus on financial, physical, mental and environmental health, it aims to bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of the world’s most critical global issues.

During his trip, Mr Anwar will be accompanied by his Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abd Kadir.

This will be Mr Anwar’s second visit to Singapore since he took office on Nov 24.

He made his first official visit here as Malaysia’s prime minister on Jan 30, when he called on President Halimah Yacob and met PM Lee.

During that visit, Mr Anwar and Mr Lee also witnessed the signing of three agreements to deepen cooperation in digital, green economy, and to work closely on data protection and cyber security.