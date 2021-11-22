Malaysian navy chief makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Navy Chief Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany met Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday (Nov 22) as part of a three-day introductory visit to Singapore.

He also called on Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong and Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng. The final day of his visit is on Tuesday.

As part of his programme, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza visited Tuas Naval Base, where he was hosted at the Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV) Simulator Centre (SIMCEN) RSS Daring and on board RSS Justice, an Independence-class LMV.

His visit underscores the warm and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, Mindef said in a statement on Monday.

Both the Singapore and Malaysian navies interact regularly through bilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges, and cross-attendance of courses, as well as via multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements, the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus.

ADMM-Plus is an annual meeting between Asean defence ministers and eight dialogue partner countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

The two navies also work closely to enhance regional maritime security through the Malacca Strait Patrols.

"These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and professional ties between the personnel of both navies," said Mindef, adding that relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation.