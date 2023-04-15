Malaysian motorcyclist taken to NUH after AYE accident on his birthday

SINGAPORE – It was his birthday on Friday, but there was nothing for the friends and family members of Mr Muhammad Khalil Amil to celebrate.

The 36-year-old Malaysian had been taken to the hospital unconscious after his motorcycle collided with a lorry along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas, before the Tuas West Road exit.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6pm and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force took the Johor resident to National University Hospital (NUH).

Mr Khalil’s friend, 32-year-old Farid Lana, told The Straits Times he found out about the accident only after their common friend flagged the accident in a WhatsApp group they are both in.

“It’s a tragedy that he’s experienced such a thing, especially since it was his birthday today,” Mr Farid said.

Showing screenshots of messages that were being sent in their group, he said that Mr Khalil remained unconscious as at 8pm, despite his situation stabilising somewhat, according to another friend in the group chat.

“His left lung is bleeding, and he also has brain and facial injuries. The doctors at NUH had to put a tube in his neck to allow him to breathe as well,” Mr Farid said.

A subsequent message, sent sometime after 10pm, indicated that Mr Khalil had been moved to an operating theatre.

“Now all we can do is hope and pray that he pulls through,” Mr Farid said.