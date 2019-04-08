Malaysian motorcyclist in coma after collision with truck in Mandai Avenue

SINGAPORE - A male motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and went into a coma after a collision with a truck in Mandai on Sunday morning (April 7).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along Mandai Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 1 at 8.33am.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance took the 30-year-old motorcyclist to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The man, a salesman, was identified as Mr Tan Ming Jia by Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Monday.

His sister, Ms Tan Ming Li, told The Straits Times that her brother had suffered severe head injuries and is in a coma.

On Monday afternoon, doctors offered the family several treatment options for Mr Tan.

The family decided to wait and let the doctors run tests on Wednesday to determine if Mr Tan was brain-dead.

Ms Tan, 27, who does accounting administrative work, said that her brother was married with a five-year-old son, and was the sole provider for the family.

Mr Tan's wife and son, who live in Malaysia, came to Singapore on Sunday night. His father arrived on Monday morning.

The Tans are Malaysian. Ms Tan and her brother both work in Singapore, and her brother would commute daily to and from Johor Baru, where he lives. They have one more sibling, a younger brother.

Ms Tan said that the family is hoping for a miracle and that her elder brother will get better.

The family members are looking for witnesses of the accident who can help them understand what happened on Sunday.

"We really hope that there is an eyewitness who can tell us what happened," said Ms Tan. "Not just so we know who is right or wrong, but so that I can also explain to my sister-in-law what happened to my brother."

She added that she is quite close to her elder brother and they had planned to visit their family back in Malaysia next week.

Police are investigating the incident.