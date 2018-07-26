Malaysian found with cannabis and heroin at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint on Wednesday morning (July 25), after he was found with 4,996g of cannabis and 912g of heroin.

In a joint statement, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Central Narcotics Bureau said the 25-year-old, who was riding into Singapore on a motorcycle registered in Malaysia, was redirected for further checks at about 7.35am.

The man holds a Singapore work permit.

A checkpoint officer found a total of 912g of heroin under the motorcycle seat.

From the front basket of the motorcycle, 986g of cannabis was recovered, while 3.98kg of cannabis was recovered from the man, strapped onto different parts of his body.

The 4,966g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers for a week, while 912g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.