Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin says HSR, water issues with Singapore can be tackled

SINGAPORE (BERNAMA) - Bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore are at a very good level, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday (July 30).

He said both governments saw the issue of the High Speed Rail (HSR) project and the 1962 water agreement as issues that need to be tackled, but should not be obstacles to maintaining good relations.

Datuk Saifuddin noted that Malaysia and Singapore wanted to further boost bilateral relations.

Mr Saifuddin is in Singapore on his first official visit to the republic on the invitation of his Singapore counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

It is also part of a series of introductory visits after being sworn in as the new Foreign Minister on July 2.

Mr Saifuddin was accompanied by officials from the ministry.

He had, earlier in the afternoon, called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after being hosted to lunch by Dr Vivian.

According to Mr Saifuddin, the HSR and water issues were raised during his meeting with Dr Vivian and Mr Lee.

"I tried my level best to explain the situation. We are looking at the big picture. As far as our bilateral relations (are concerned)... our ties are strong and we want to work hard to bring it to greater heights," said Mr Saifuddin, who was scheduled to call on Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Tuesday.

He said he had informed the Singaporean leaders that on July 23, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had written to his Singapore counterpart saying that he will be travelling to Singapore to discuss the HSR project.

"It will take place very soon," said Mr Saifuddin, adding that he had "stated the fact that we want to sit down and discuss".

On the 1962 water agreement, Mr Saifuddin said he had underlined the fact that there can be a review as this was stated in the agreement.

"There this a clause about review that surely we can look at," he said, adding that he understood that Singapore had their own perspective.

"They brought up the issue of water treatment. I think proposals and counter proposals can be brought to the table when we have a proper discussion."

Mr Saifuddin said there were discussions in the past, but there had been no progress then.

"Surely we can continue the discussion. The agreement says the content of the agreement can be reviewed after 25 years. It doesn't mean at 25 years... so we can continue talking," he added.