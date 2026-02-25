Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Two Malaysian men were arrested after they attempted to evade arrival clearance at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 22.

In a media statement on Feb 25, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that officers at Tuas Checkpoint had seen the car driving towards the arrival motorcycle zone at about 2.45pm that day, before it made an unauthorised U-turn at the entrance.

The motorist then drove against the flow of arriving traffic towards Malaysia, posing a danger to other road users.

Officers were immediately instructed to intercept the vehicle, ICA said, but as the car had turned back towards Malaysia, the Singapore authority alerted its Malaysian counterparts at the Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) .

When the same vehicle re-entered Tuas Checkpoint at about 3pm and was spotted, a lockdown of the checkpoint was immediately activated, ICA said.

The car sped through one of the lanes and damaged a drop-arm barrier at the arrival cargo zone before being brought to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

Officers immediately secured the vehicle and arrested two Malaysian men – the 40-year-old driver and his 53-year-old passenger.

A total of about 97g of heroin, 69g of methamphetamine or ‘Ice’, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat.

The driver was also not in possession of a valid travel document at the time.

Both men were later handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau and investigations into the drug-related offences are ongoing.

The driver is also being investigated by the ICA for various immigration offences, and by the traffic police for rash driving and other driving offences.



A 34-second video clip of the car driving recklessly at KSAB on Feb 22 went viral on social media. It showed a car with a Malaysian registration number speeding in the opposite lane while being chased by auxiliary police.