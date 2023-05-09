Malaysian Defence Minister makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan is in Singapore for an introductory visit, Mindef said on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Mohamad called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday morning, and both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral defence ties.

They also discussed cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), the ADMM-Plus, and the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

After inspecting a guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence, Mr Mohamad called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and attended an official lunch, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Dr Ng.

Mr Mohamad’s visit underscores the warm and longstanding defence ties between Singapore and Malaysia, Mindef said.

The two countries’ defence establishments interact regularly across a wide range of activities, including bilateral and multilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges, and the cross-attendance of courses, Mindef added.

These interactions enhance the mutual understanding and professional ties between the defence establishments of both countries, the statement said.

