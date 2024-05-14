Malaysian Armed Forces chief on introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces is in Singapore for an introductory visit, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement on May 14.

General Mohammad Ab Rahman called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on that day, and the two men reaffirmed the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Malaysia and the Republic.

During their meeting, they also agreed that the Singapore Armed Forces and Malaysian Armed Forces should continue to further bilateral cooperation, while deepening ties between personnel.

As part of his visit, which started on May 13 and will end on May 15, Gen Mohammad also called on Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng.

In addition, he visited Sembawang Air Base, the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence and the Information Fusion Centre – the last two being housed at Changi Naval Base.

Mindef said in its statement that Gen Mohammad’s visit underscores the long-established defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

Both countries’ armed forces interact regularly through a wide range of activities, Mindef said, citing examples such as bilateral exercises and multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements – a series of multilateral agreements between Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

“These interactions have strengthened professional ties and mutual understanding between personnel from both armed forces,” the statement said.