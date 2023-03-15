Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s wife says she’s suffering from anxiety after his brutal attack

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose said she is still traumatised over the vicious baton attack on her husband, actor Kamal Adli, in Singapore on Sunday night.

In a TikTok live at 1am on Tuesday, Ms Uqasha explained that she decided to do the broadcast at such a late hour as she was having trouble sleeping.

“I have anxiety now. It is so bad to the point I don’t have the appetite to eat. I’m also afraid to take photos with strangers. I feel so nervous and frightened whenever I go to bed,” she said, adding that she struggles to sleep at night as she keeps having visions of her husband’s attacker.

The 31-year-old said no words can describe the feeling she had seeing someone she loves getting beaten in front of her eyes.

“We would normally act out physical fights on set. I never expected for someone to attack my husband in real life.

“Only God knows the trauma I’m going through right now,” the Isteri Halal star lamented tearfully.

According to Malaysia’s Berita Harian, Ms Uqasha and her husband were chatting with a wheelchair-bound fan at around 9pm during a fan meet at the Singapore Expo when a man called out to Mr Kamal and beat him on the head with a baton.

“Blood was pouring out... Kamal was badly hurt. I saw Kamal getting up because he wanted to know who attacked him. He was then beaten on the face and cheeks and body,” she told the publication.

Mr Kamal, 36, is recuperating at a hospital in Singapore. He regained consciousness on Tuesday after a head surgery.

The alleged attacker, a 33-year-old man, was charged for assault yesterday at Singapore’s State Courts. He will be remanded for two weeks to undergo psychiatric evaluation. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK