Malaysia’s Chief of Army on three-day visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met the Chief of Army of the Malaysian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Abdul Rahman, at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday afternoon.

Dr Ng and Gen Mohammad discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation to deal with common security challenges within the region during the meeting, said Mindef on Monday.

Gen Mohammad’s three-day visit to Singapore, which began on Sunday, highlights the “warm and long-standing” bilateral defence relationship between both countries, said Mindef.

The ministry added that both armies interact regularly across a wide range of activities, such as bilateral exercises, visits, professional exchanges, and multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

“These interactions have enhanced mutual understanding and professional ties between personnel of both armies,” said Mindef.

Gen Mohammad, who will be in Singapore until Tuesday, inspected a guard of honour at Mindef on Monday and also called on Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng, and Chief of Army, Major-General David Neo.

He will also be visiting the headquarters of the 3rd Singapore Division located in Jurong Camp, and co-officiating the opening ceremony of Exercise Semangat Bersatu, an annual bilateral exercise between the Singapore and Malaysian armed forces.