Malaysia proposes changes to KL-S'pore HSR project

Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, and Singapore has been discussing them in good faith with Malaysia, a Ministry of Transport (MOT) spokesman said yesterday.

Malaysian news website Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Malaysia is considering changing the project so the line ends in Johor Baru rather than Singapore.

This would mean the project, announced in 2010, would resume without Singapore's participation.

It has been suspended twice at Malaysia's request.

The MOT spokesman told The Straits Times: "Singapore continues to believe that the HSR project is beneficial for both countries, and remains fully committed to fulfilling our obligations under the HSR bilateral agreement. We will make our best efforts to conclude discussions with Malaysia by Dec 31, 2020."

The spokesman said that if, by Dec 31, Malaysia does not proceed with the project, "under our agreements with Malaysia, Malaysia will bear the agreed costs incurred by Singapore in fulfilling the HSR bilateral agreement".

The first extension in September 2018 was to end in May this year, but it was extended for a second and final time, till Dec 31.

FMT said its two sources were critical of the latest change, with one saying it would call into question the sustainability of the project.

The source said the project was touted as a game changer on one of the world's busiest air routes. He said ending the line in Johor Baru would create a redundancy, as there are plans to connect KL Sentral train station to JB Sentral station, with trains travelling up to 160kmh under Malaysian rail operator KTM's electric train service project.

Singapore's MOT spokesman reiterated that the HSR bilateral agreement, signed in December 2016, is a legally binding international pact that remains in force today.

The agreement signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then Malaysian Premier Najib Razak in Putrajaya.

But after a change of government following the 2018 Malaysian general election, then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad initially wanted to scrap the HSR as part of a review of mega projects, in a bid to trim a RM1 trillion (S$325 billion) national debt.

The Pakatan Harapan administration later clarified that it wanted to delay the start of construction, as a cancellation would have entailed a high amount of compensation under the HSR agreement.

In July, PM Lee said the basic thinking behind the HSR - that Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are two cities with significant links, and improved connectivity will lead to more business and closer ties - remained true.

The proposed 350km line would cut travelling time between KL and Singapore to 90 minutes, compared with over four hours by car. It would also slash the current five-hour end-to-end air-travel time.