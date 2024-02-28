Malaysia High Commission limits consular services to 70 cases a day in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore has caught some Malaysians by surprise when it suddenly announced on Feb 26 that it would limit its consular counter services to 70 cases a day.

The change took effect on Feb 27.

Queue numbers, which are subject to availability, are issued at the guard house from 8am, the High Commission said in a notice dated Feb 26 on its website. The notice was shared on its Facebook page that day.

The affected services include birth registration, marriage registration, document attestation and death registration.

The sudden announcement has left some Malaysians concerned and annoyed over the inconvenience that the move brings.

“I don’t understand why (the High Commission) make an announcement just a day before (the implementation). I came yesterday, then I can’t get my thing done. I came today then now here the 70 (cases) quota,” one person using the handle Gxf Cai commented on the High Commission’s Facebook page on Feb 27 after getting turned away.

Gxf Cai added that another trip had to be made the next day and a queue No. 49 was received after half an hour of wait.

Some other Malaysians wondered if appointments could be made online.

“Any online appointment booking service? What if you make a trip down to find out all 70 numbers have (been) issued for that day?” asked Facebook user Miracle Holmes.

There are 1.13 million Malaysian migrants in Singapore as at 2022, according to numbers given in 2023 by Malaysia’s then human resources minister V. Sivakumar.

The Straits Times has contacted the High Commission for more information.