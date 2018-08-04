Malaysia asking ICJ to go beyond its mandate: Singapore

Published
43 min ago
Deputy Political Editor
Malaysia, in asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule on the sovereignty of waters around Pedra Branca and of the maritime feature South Ledge, was calling on the court to go beyond its mandate, Singapore said.

In documents published earlier this week by the ICJ, Singapore's legal team argued that Malaysia had failed to meet the requirements to request an interpretation of a May 2008 judgment on the sovereignty of three maritime features. Hence, it asked that the case be dismissed.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2018, with the headline 'Malaysia asking ICJ to go beyond its mandate: S'pore'.
