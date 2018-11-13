Malaysia and Singapore are like twins: Mahathir

Malaysia and Singapore are like twins, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday, on his first official visit here since becoming his country's prime minister again.

"Except perhaps the elder twin is a little bit bigger than the younger twin, and a bit older," he said at an official lunch hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

"It is not often that we see countries which come together and are separated, and still work together and help each other," he added.

Both also have a role to play in the region and, together, can be effective in helping it grow, he said.

PM Lee said both sides are each other's closest neighbour, whose "relationship is further strengthened by bonds of kinship, friendship and memories". "Singapore and Malaysia will always have a unique place for each other in our hearts," he said, adding that he looked forward to working with Dr Mahathir and his government to strengthen this bond.

Dr Mahathir will receive an honorary doctorate from the National University of Singapore today. He will also attend the Asean Summit.

