Malay/Muslim youth task force starts outreach, more planned to reach full range of youth: Faishal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) and Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim at the SG60 Bersama: Satu Hati, Seribu Bakti event held at Wisma Geylang Serai on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – A task force focused on Malay/Muslim youth has begun engagements, and has more planned to reach young people from various backgrounds – including those not usually engaged through traditional channels.

This will ensure it hears from the full spectrum of youth in the community, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, said on Nov 29.

He was speaking at Wisma Geylang Serai at SG60 Bersama: Satu Hati, Seribu Bakti (One Heart, One Thousand Contributions), an event organised by the People’s Association commemorating the Malay/Muslim community’s contributions to Singapore over the past 60 years of independence.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was the guest of honour, and marked the occasion by finishing a piece of artwork with the word “bersama”, which means “together” in Malay. He also commemorated the completion of an SG60 community mural depicting batik-inspired motifs and Malay cultural icons such as silat.

The youth task force launched in October aims to ensure that Malay/Muslim young people have equal opportunities to access initiatives and participate meaningfully in shaping national trends, Prof Faishal said, speaking in English and Malay.

It is chaired by Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

Its priorities include identifying career development opportunities and equipping youth with skills to thrive in Singapore’s evolving economy.

Through the task force and its 13 appointed youth consultants from fields like entrepreneurship and sports, the Government hopes to “create authentic conversations with Malay/Muslim youth across Singapore, to hear their views, gather inputs that will shape future policies, and enhance existing programmes to better serve our youth”, Prof Faishal said.

SG60 Bersama, an initiative and work group which he chairs, was started to mark Singapore’s 60 years of independence, but has become “much more than just another celebration”, he said.

It is now a testament to the contributions the Malay/Muslim community has made to Singapore’s story, he added.

By end-November, over 60 programmes under the initiative would have reached more than 200,000 people, he noted.

They were grouped under three pillars: connect, care and contribute.

He cited Branches of Hope, an initiative under the care pillar, which “spread joy and hope” to over 100 orphans and children from low-income families during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was led by the Muslim Converts’ Association of Singapore in collaboration with six other organisations, and ensured nobody was left behind during the celebrations, he added.

Other programmes include inter-religious dialogues, cultural activities and leadership training.

At the event, Prof Faishal and PM Wong, along with Malay/Muslim MPs like Ms Rahayu, Dr Syed Harun and grassroots advisers including Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat and Mr Ahmad Firdaus Daud, watched Gentarasa – a performing arts event established in 2002.

This year’s Gentarasa was a contemporary multicultural adaptation of Singapura Dilanggar Todak (Singapore Attacked By Swordfish), a Malay folk story commonly performed in dance and theatre.

In a Facebook post after the event, PM Wong said he was delighted to join this year’s special SG60 edition of Gentarasa, which paid tribute to the Malay/Muslim community’s longstanding contributions to Singapore’s nation-building.

The performances also blended Malay, Indian and Chinese dance traditions, which he said was “a powerful reminder of our rich multicultural tapestry, and how we can triumph over adversity when we stand together, support one another, and stay united as one people”.

SG60 Bersama: Satu Hati, Seribu Bakti (One Heart, One Thousand Contributions) is an event organised by the People’s Association commemorating the Malay/Muslim community’s contributions to Singapore over the past 60 years of independence. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Apart from showcasing Malay cultural heritage, the show highlighted the Malay/Muslim community’s journey over the past 60 years – overcoming challenges while remaining united, Prof Faishal said.

“To celebrate tonight, let us remember that our strength lies not just in our diversity, but also in our community.”