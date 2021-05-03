Malay PAP MPs donate $18,500 to National Instructors and Coaches Association

SINGAPORE - Malay MPs from the People's Action Party (PAP) have donated $18,500 to the National Instructors and Coaches Association (Nica), a group that looks after the interests of freelancers and self-employed people who are coaches or instructors.

The association was formed by the labour movement National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in 2019.

Members include those involved in outdoor adventures and learning, fitness and wellness, visual and performing arts, and enrichment activities, a group whose wages were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-In-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli on Monday (May 3) presented the cheque on behalf of the 12 Malay PAP MPs to Mr Adrian Chiang, president of Nica.

Mr Masagos said: "I am heartened to hear of the efforts Nica has made to support our instructors and coaches. In this blessed month of Ramadan, I hope our contribution can in some small way support and empower them to emerge stronger and more resilient from the pandemic."

The Malay PAP MPs have made it an annual tradition to make donations during the holy month of Ramadan and choose a different organisation each year.

Mr Chiang said that many coaches and instructors have been affected by the pandemic due to the sudden cessation of classes and activities.

Nica, which advocates for members' wages, welfare, and work prospects, intends to tap the funds to support about 100 coaches.

Mr Abdul Rashid Kadir, who has been coaching football and tchoukball, an indoor sport, for 12 years has seen his income dwindle amid the suspension of co-curricular activities in schools.

Said the 55-year-old father of two, who is a member of Nica: "I am grateful for all the support that coaches like myself have been receiving. It will definitely help us to tide over during this challenging period."