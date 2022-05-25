Malay Heritage Centre gears up for final weekend of Hari Raya with art installations, live concerts

SINGAPORE - Before the Malay Heritage Centre in Kampong Glam presses the pause button for a revamp later this year, there will be one last hurrah to celebrate the last weekend of Hari Raya.

Visitors to the centre's open house from Friday to Sunday (May 27-29) will be treated to live performances, art installations, craft workshops and storytelling sessions for children, among other activities.

One highlight is Fesyen Forward, an art installation on the various styles of kebayas throughout the decades.

They include the one-piece kebaya made popular by artistes from the 1960s like Sarimah and Mariani, who wore them in the popular film Madu Tiga, directed by P. Ramlee.

Its design was inspired by evening gowns but still retains the basic silhouette.

Illustrator, designer and visual artist Nur Hafizah Jainal, 33, said that it is the first time her artwork featuring the dressing of Malay women in the 1950s and 1960s will be revealed to the public.

She said: "I would love for visitors to be exposed to how rich and diverse traditional Malay fashion is after viewing Fesyen Forward. As the title of the installation suggests, Malay women of the past and present aren't confined to our baju kurung. We can still honour our tradition without hindering our progress or ambitions."

It was done in collaboration with Ms Delfina Utomo, 34, an editor at Time Out Singapore, who created personas for the women in the traditional clothing.

This year's celebrations, titled #LastKopekRayaFest, or the last stretch of Hari Raya celebrations, will take place on-site as well as online, serving up a plethora of programmes and activities to engage in.

Another highlight includes a one-hour storytelling session by storyteller and bilingual author Rilla Melati Bahri, 49, who will share a story about a boy named Ramdan who commemorates a very special Hari Raya, based on her latest 2022 children's festive tale picture book.

The founder of Mini Monsters Singapore, a bilingual Malay-English enrichment and education provider, said: "My hope is for parents and children to love the Malay language and stories with local flavour. We have Raya fashion, Raya kuih, Raya songs, but Raya story books?"

She will have four such sessions, two in English and two in Malay, at $15 per parent-and-child pair.

Admission to most other programmes is free.