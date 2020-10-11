Making strides for a social cause

Saamiya Khan, 14, strutting down the "runway" at People's Park Food Centre yesterday during a fashion show for the opening of a retail store by social enterprise Singapore Fashion Runway.

Saamiya's outfit was designed by youth with special needs, who will help run the store together with their caregivers as part of a retail management programme.

The Fashion for a Social Cause store will sell scarves, masks, tote bags and other handicrafts designed by those with special needs and made by their caregivers as well as breast cancer survivors and those from disadvantaged groups.

The store will also host craft-making and sewing workshops, which are open to the public.