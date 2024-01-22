Makeshift smoking corners in heartland not illegal, but smokers should be considerate: NEA

SINGAPORE - Madam Sharmila T. shuns a coffee shop at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 whenever she is out for food with her young children.

Despite clear signs prohibiting smokers from lighting up on its premises, the unwelcome smell of cigarette smoke drifts through the open-air dining area whenever she is there.

“It’s really unpleasant when we’re trying to enjoy our meal,” said the 33-year-old teacher, who has two sons aged seven and four.

The source of the fumes? A cluster of people lighting up at a makeshift smoking corner, mere steps from where people dine.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) told The Straits Times that smoking is currently not permitted at more than 49,000 places, both indoors and outdoors.

To limit the impact of second-hand tobacco smoke on non-smokers, smoking corners are typically placed at peripheral sections of outdoor refreshment areas and are limited to 20 per cent of these spaces, the agency added.

NEA has stopped accepting applications for new smoking corners at retail food establishments since June 2017, and such smoking corners will be phased out when licences of the establishments are terminated or cancelled, it said.

Smoking is also prohibited at “any area within 5m of ventilation intakes, external windows, openings, entrances and exits to buildings of commercial, industrial or recreational purposes or publicly accessible”, according to NEA’s website.

NEA told ST that its officers actively check and take enforcement action against errant smokers, including for littering, with more than 14,600 tickets issued in 2023 for smoking in prohibited places.

But smoking is allowed in certain areas, such as open areas in residential estates and town centres.

In response to queries, the agency said: “There is no prohibition for makeshift smoking points, as long as the smoking points are not smoking-prohibited places under the Smoking Regulations.”

There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, according to the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). Exposure to second-hand smoke for adults can cause coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and other diseases. It can also result in premature death.

Second-hand smoke can cause negative reproductive health effects in women, including low birth weight, said the US CDC website. Exposure to second-hand smoke can cause children to have respiratory infections, ear infections and asthma attacks. In babies, second-hand smoke can cause sudden infant death syndrome.

Following a complaint about a makeshift smoking corner near an Upper Serangoon Crescent coffee shop on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, ST visited 12 coffee shops in areas including Bendemeer, Bedok, Chinatown and Bukit Panjang, as well as the one at Upper Serangoon Crescent.