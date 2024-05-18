Make-up, pens stolen as shop theft cases rise; retailer says culprits beg for mercy when caught

SINGAPORE – In 2023, staff at a clothing store in Ang Mo Kio Central saw a man in his 60s dash out of the shop with a pair of flip-flops that cost $16.90.
They chased him, and when they caught him, he begged for mercy, pleading with the staff to not call the police.
They let him off after he paid for the item.
The police told The Straits Times on May 18 that there were 977 shop theft cases in the first four months of 2024 – 99 more than the 878 cases in the same period in 2023.
A spokesman for chain store Watsons said shop theft cases rose by 30 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 from the same period in 2023.
Such cases have risen in recent years, with the figure growing by nearly 50 per cent from 2,652 cases in 2021 to 3,939 in 2023.
In its annual crime statistics released in February, the police said shop theft made up 19.7 per cent of reported physical crime cases in 2023.
More than two-thirds of the cases took place at retail outlets like department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores.
Items typically stolen included food and beverages, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, cosmetics, apparel and accessories, the police added.
Staff at the clothing store in Ang Mo Kio, who declined to be named, said the man was not the only person they caught. In 2024, the store’s employees chased a woman in her 50s who ran out of the shop with a shirt that cost $25.
Said a staff member: “She was very flustered when she was caught and begged us to not call the police.
“The staff who caught the two culprits had pity on them because of their ages, so they let them go after the items were paid for.”
A Watsons spokesman said culprits tend to target trendy products such as skincare, make-up and medication.
At supermarket chain Sheng Siong, shop theft cases rose by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.
Watsons and Sheng Siong are part of the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (Star) programme, where the police work with businesses to find solutions to tackle shoplifting.
As a result of the programme, Sheng Siong used its stocktaking mechanism to identify items prone to theft and installed sensors to detect theft.
Watsons installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and stationed loss-prevention officers in stores.
An employee at a craft store in Ion Orchard has seen shoplifters grab items and leave hastily.
The employee, who declined to be named, said shoplifters ranging from those in their teens to those in their 50s typically stole smaller items such as pens, notebooks and phone grips.
Some stole bigger items like bags, water bottles and laptop cases.
She added that some shoplifters would ask staff questions to distract them.
These include “Is this item on sale?”, and “Where can I find this item?”.
Said the employee: “But the staff can sense something is up because they refuse assistance, and look anxious when we offer help.”
She said there were several cases where the police were called in, and stolen items from other stores were found on the culprits.
On May 18, the police asked for the public’s assistance with several shop theft cases between April 4, 2023, and March 15, 2024, at Watsons, FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Cold Storage.
The police reminded the public that there are now more CCTVs within retail premises, allowing retailers to review footage and make police reports against shoplifters.
They added: “With the prevalence of technology such as CCTV cameras, you will be caught eventually, even if you manage to leave the store with the stolen items.”
They urged retailers to join the Star programme and take deterrent measures against shop theft.
If convicted of theft, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.
Past cases
Pokemon cards
A nurse who stole two boxes of Pokemon cards worth more than $480 which he then sold to repay his debts was sentenced to one year of probation on May 14 after pleading guilty to two theft charges.
Singapore permanent resident Fong Jia Wei, 23, must remain indoors from 11pm to 6am daily and perform 40 hours of community service. His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.
Belt and cosmetics
A 38-year-old woman was arrested in April on suspicion of shoplifting a belt worth more than $800 and cosmetics worth almost $200 from the transit area of Changi Airport, nearly two months after the theft occurred.
She was arrested on her return to Singapore in April.
Lingerie
In November 2022, three Australian schoolgirls arrested for shoplifting in Orchard Road were let off with 12-month conditional warnings.
Three others received stern warnings, the police said.
Australian media reports said the girls – who were here for a netball competition – were suspected of stealing lingerie from a Victoria’s Secret store and a pair of Crocs footwear.
Milk powder
In 2021, a repeat offender who had been convicted multiple times of stealing milk powder from supermarkets re-offended two months after his release from prison.
James Ho, 38, stole 70 tins of milk powder worth more than $6,700 from 16 supermarkets over two months in 2021. He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail in 2023.
As he had re-offended while on a remission order, he was given an additional 233 days’ jail.