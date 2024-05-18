Make-up, pens stolen as shop theft cases rise; retailer says culprits beg for mercy when caught

SINGAPORE – In 2023, staff at a clothing store in Ang Mo Kio Central saw a man in his 60s dash out of the shop with a pair of flip-flops that cost $16.90.

They chased him, and when they caught him, he begged for mercy, pleading with the staff to not call the police.

They let him off after he paid for the item.

The police told The Straits Times on May 18 that there were 977 shop theft cases in the first four months of 2024 – 99 more than the 878 cases in the same period in 2023.

A spokesman for chain store Watsons said shop theft cases rose by 30 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 from the same period in 2023.

Such cases have risen in recent years, with the figure growing by nearly 50 per cent from 2,652 cases in 2021 to 3,939 in 2023.

In its annual crime statistics released in February, the police said shop theft made up 19.7 per cent of reported physical crime cases in 2023.

More than two-thirds of the cases took place at retail outlets like department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores.

Items typically stolen included food and beverages, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, cosmetics, apparel and accessories, the police added.

Staff at the clothing store in Ang Mo Kio, who declined to be named, said the man was not the only person they caught. In 2024, the store’s employees chased a woman in her 50s who ran out of the shop with a shirt that cost $25.

Said a staff member: “She was very flustered when she was caught and begged us to not call the police.

“The staff who caught the two culprits had pity on them because of their ages, so they let them go after the items were paid for.”

A Watsons spokesman said culprits tend to target trendy products such as skincare, make-up and medication.