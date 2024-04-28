‘Make merry while we still can’: Ex-crew members from SIA, its predecessor get together

SINGAPORE - Some 130 former crew members who used to work for Singapore Airlines (SIA) or its predecessor, Malaysia-Singapore Airlines, attended a soiree at the Singapore Cricket Club on April 28.

Among those who attended were cabin and cockpit crew members who used to work for the airlines before 1980, some of whom had flown in from countries such as the United States, Australia, Japan and Malaysia.

Mr J.Y. Pillay, who was SIA chairman from 1972 to 1996, and Dr Cheong Choong Kong, SIA’s chief executive from 1996 to 2003, also attended the gathering.