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SINGAPORE - To encourage children to use Mandarin in their daily lives, it should be taught as an everyday language and not just as an examination subject, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on April 25.

To do this, children need to see that the Chinese language exists in daily life, not just in classrooms, he said, citing an example of teachers in Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens who bring the children outdoors to observe clouds, find insects and read picture books.

“All of these sessions are conducted in Mandarin to increase the opportunities for using the language,” said Mr Ong.

This is part of an effort since 2025 by the kindergartens to allocate an extra half an hour of mother tongue language class time daily.



Mr Ong was speaking at the launch of the SG Chinese Funfest at Punggol Coast Mall on April 25.

The inaugural festival, organised by SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group, features cultural performances and interactive booths that are meant to encourage attendees to immerse themselves in Chinese literature and culture.

Kicking off with a carnival at Punggol Coast Mall, the festival will be held from April 25 to May 17 across various locations in Singapore such as NTUC Centre, The Arts House and Capitol Theatre.

Open to members of the public, the FunFest will also feature guided cultural tours, book launches and film screenings.

In his speech, Mr Ong noted that despite challenges in learning Chinese, its cultural foundations remain strong.

Although English is the primary language in most households here, 75 per cent of households are bilingual, he said.

During constituency visits, Mr Ong said he speaks to Chinese residents in Mandarin. Some are able to respond to him fluently, while others use a mix of English and Mandarin.

“Mandarin has not disappeared, many households use (English and Mandarin) interchangeably,” he said.

And although it was common for students to be proud of their poor Chinese language results in the past, Mr Ong said there has been a change in perspective among students today.

“The changing global landscape, China’s development and the opportunities it has created has made everyone understand the advantages of learning Mandarin,” he said.

Some adults who enter the workforce have also realised that their Mandarin proficiency is inadequate, as some of their clients speak Mandarin, and not being able to speak the language can result in a loss of business opportunities.

Mr Ong also noted that Chinese pop culture has become a major driver of the use of Mandarin, citing the popularity of the Chinese game Black Myth: Wukong and Chinese drama Pursuit Of Jade.

As times change, MOE should adapt its curriculum and teaching methods, he said.

Mother tongue education should aim to ensure that all children are at least proficient in the language being taught, while cultivating an interest in it, he said.

“For children with the ability, we help them go further,” he said, through the Language Elective Programme and Bicultural Studies Programme in secondary schools and junior colleges, for instance.

Apart from schools, Mr Ong also encouraged parents to create opportunities at home for their children to speak Mandarin.

At the Media Experience Zone: A behind-the-scenes look at media production, where visitors can record radio segments, star in a personalised front-page headline from Lianhe Zaobao or Shin Min Daily News, and try news presenting in front of the camera. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

“Even if the parents speak in Mandarin, and the child replies in English, it doesn’t matter, as the child still understands. They may not want to speak (Mandarin) now, but one day, they will. So plant the seeds and build the foundation,” he said.

Mr Ong added that Chinese-language media like Lianhe Zaobao is also important, as publications like Thumbs Up are interesting materials for teaching Chinese.

Homemaker Katy Mak, who brought her three sons, aged five, eight and 10, to the carnival, said the event was a good opportunity to expose her children to Chinese culture.

“At home, my husband and I speak to our children in English and Mandarin, to ensure that they are exposed to both languages.”

When asked whether her sons speak Mandarin, the 42-year-old said that going to school has helped them become more confident with their mother tongue.

“I think it’s because they interact with their classmates and have to do their (Chinese) homework, so they are more willing to speak Mandarin now.”