Make-A-Wish Singapore launches campaign to raise $350,000 by Dec 31

SINGAPORE - This festive season, Make-A-Wish Singapore hopes to bring a little holiday magic to more than 250 children through a campaign that aims to raise $350,000 by Dec 31.

The charity, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses, launched its annual Santa Race for Wishes 2025 campaign, a virtual walk-run-cycle challenge, on Dec 1.

Registration is free and includes a personal fund-raising page for participants to rally support for children awaiting their wishes. All proceeds go directly towards fulfilling the wishes of over 250 children.

Make-A-Wish Singapore said on Dec 4 it had raised only $81,000, “leaving a significant shortfall” to fund the current wishes.

The wishes can take many forms, ranging from a customised wheelchair or communication device that restores a child’s independence, to a family trip that helps them reconnect with their loved ones after long periods of medical treatment.

Make-A-Wish Singapore’s chief executive officer Aarthi Sankar said: “For many of us, the thought of being critically ill is daunting. This is even more so for a child, and especially during the festive season.

“A wish has been proven to uplift a child’s well-being, help them stay positive and more receptive to treatment, giving them a much-needed distraction from the challenges they face.”

She added: “We have seen this impact time and again, and we want to continue bringing that hope to more children. We hope you will support us this festive season.”

The public can visit bit.ly/santarace25 to register to join the Santa Race For Wishes campaign.