Majority of heat injury patients at SGH are young adults aged 18 to 39: Study

SINGAPORE – When Professor Marcus Ong, a senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), looked into patient records from 2008 to 2020 to learn more about the characteristics and trends of heat-related injuries in Singapore, the findings surprised him.

He was expecting the bulk of the more than 400 patients to be seniors or children, who are particularly vulnerable to heat strain. Instead, two-thirds of the patients were young adults, mostly male, between the ages of 18 and 39.

Many of these young adults were exercising, and the main causes of heat illnesses were exertional. A number of them could be outdoor workers too, added Prof Ong, who is also director of Duke-NUS Medical School’s Health Services and Systems Research programme.

Moreover, more than 200 of the cases happened on Sundays and in December, which is one of the cooler months in Singapore.

He explained that heat strain is driven not just by weather – it is also driven by a person’s attire and activity. Singapore is also highly humid all year round, which affects thermal comfort.

Prof Ong presented these findings at a climate change and heat health seminar at Duke-NUS Medical School on Jan 26. The study was conducted in 2023.

There is little clinical data on the number and prevalence of heat-related illnesses here, Prof Ong said.

With the help of data scientists at Duke-NUS, he uncovered 426 patients between 2008 and 2020 who had been rushed to SGH’s emergency department with illnesses such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps. This is about 25 to 40 cases a year.

“We realised that there were a lot of major sports events that happen in December – marathons and even outdoor concerts,” Prof Ong noted.

Prof Ong, who has helped provide medical support at marathons and mass runs, said he has seen a few participants running in onesies and character costumes, instead of wearing proper exercise attire.

“That’s really crazy. It’s fun, but you can imagine, you feel hot just wearing a suit. Then you try to run in it.”

People may also have the tendency to underestimate their risk to heat illnesses in cool and wet weather, he added.

Slightly more than half of the 426 cases were Singapore residents, and the rest foreigners who were likely not acclimatised to the weather here.

Prof Ong recalled an Australian man who joined a local marathon the morning after landing in Singapore.

“He didn’t make it to the halfway mark and after 10km, he collapsed. He was brought to the hospital for heat stroke. It was quite bad. He was confused and drowsy. We had to send him to the ICU and intubate him.”

Prof Ong added that 14 per cent of the 426 patients were sent to the intensive care unit and two patients, both seniors, died.