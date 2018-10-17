Major development plans in the works for Sentosa and Pulau Brani

SINGAPORE - Major changes are in store for Sentosa, the adjacent Pulau Brani and the waterfront areas along Tanjong Pagar, with plans being drawn up to develop new attractions and brand this area as the Southern Gateway of Asia.

For example, there are plans to reshape the entire island of Sentosa to provide more scope for new attractions and investments.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat at the opening of travel trade show ITB Asia on Wednesday (Oct 17), as he spoke about strategies to enhance Singapore's attractiveness to tourists.

It was earlier announced that the relocation of the port terminals in Tanjong Pagar to Tuas will free up land for a new waterfront city dubbed the Greater Southern Waterfront, which will include housing as well as commercial and entertainment uses.

On Wednesday, Mr Chee said government agencies are drawing up development plans for Pulau Brani and the Greater Southern Waterfront, and "this expanded canvas, which is as large as Sentosa Island itself, will provide exciting opportunities for us to develop new tourism attractions and anchor this precinct as the Southern Gateway for Asia".

Speaking at the opening of the three-day conference and exhibition at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mr Chee said the Government's overall tourism strategy includes investing in quality attractions and reinventing Singapore's offerings.

For example, Orchard Road, the subject of an ongoing study to come up with measures to rejuvenate the precinct, can be more than Singapore's main shopping belt, he said.

It can be a "green oasis in the city centre," and an innovation district where firms including start-ups and social entrepreneurs can test new ideas, said Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Education.

Plans for the precinct will be presented in greater detail when ready, he added.

In his speech, Mr Chee also mentioned that a streamlined procedure for tourist guide licence applications will be launched in the second quarter of next year.

The ITB Asia trade show, which is expected to draw more than 11,000 visitors over three days, features a Muslim Travel Pavilion for the first time to share insights on the growing market. The number of Muslim travellers worldwide is expected to exceed 150 million by 2020.