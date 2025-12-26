Straitstimes.com header logo

Service on North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands resumes after delay: SMRT

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – Train service along an eight-station stretch on the North-South Line has resumed after a delay due to a train fault, train operator SMRT said on the morning of Dec 26.

At 7.38am, the train operator said in a Facebook post there is a major delay affecting train services between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands stations, in the direction of Jurong East.

It said commuters can continue to use the train service or consider free bus services at affected stations.

At 7.42am, SMRT said travellers should expect additional travelling time at these stations due to a train fault.

SMRT said at 7.59am that free regular bus service is still available between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands stations.

At 8.13am, SMRT said train service between the affected stations has resumed, adding that free regular bus service has ended.

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

