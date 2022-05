SINGAPORE - To help Ms Rabiah Baharuddin Abdul bounce back, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) provided her with English lessons and cooking classes, and helped her get used to carrying out daily activities with her left hand.

Speaking to The Straits Times last week, CDE chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said: "When we found what had happened, we knew she'd be worried about her family because she came here to work to support them.